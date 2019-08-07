Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.5-235.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.74 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,115. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $151,012.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $34,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,081.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,064 shares of company stock worth $8,123,684 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

