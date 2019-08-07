Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communication stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 783,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.14. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,568.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 206.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 342.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.