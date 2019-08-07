Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $27.45

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $27.45. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 4,959,723 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

