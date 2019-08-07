Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $27.45

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $27.45. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 4,959,723 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.33 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
