EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. EnerSys also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 334,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.95.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

