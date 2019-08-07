Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.43.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.11. 392,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,479. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.34 and a 12 month high of C$28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.25.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,213,381.25. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total value of C$310,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,554,751.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,200 shares of company stock worth $2,994,104.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.