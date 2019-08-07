Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Encision shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 23,450 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

