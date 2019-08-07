Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ecolab worth $29,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $197.28. The company had a trading volume of 247,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,421.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,146,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,809.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

