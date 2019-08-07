Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 320,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,202. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

