EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend of $0.05

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,630. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

