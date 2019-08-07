Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $893,003.40 in Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXP stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 402,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,077. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $6,618,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

