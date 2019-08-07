e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 5.2%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.67, 532,970 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 709,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $44,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

