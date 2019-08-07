Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 78750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $817.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$113.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$43,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,611.66. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$97,465.25. Insiders have sold 77,800 shares of company stock valued at $363,266 over the last 90 days.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

