Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million.

Drive Shack stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 292,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Drive Shack by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Drive Shack by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Drive Shack by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Drive Shack by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

