DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,330.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,625,136 coins and its circulating supply is 8,625,136 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

