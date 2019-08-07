Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 226,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $26.49.

Several research firms have commented on DOVA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $115,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 427,209 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 582,854 shares of company stock worth $8,243,825 and sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

