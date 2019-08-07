Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

