DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $20.30. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3,507 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.