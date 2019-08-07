DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $20.30. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3,507 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.