Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.24) on Monday. Dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.50 million and a P/E ratio of 32.72.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

