Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

