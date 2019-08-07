Dock Market Cap Tops $3.53 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and Gate.io. During the last week, Dock has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00246240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.01231717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00094882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,685,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.