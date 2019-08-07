Diversified Royalty (DIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 54.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.20%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

