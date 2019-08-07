Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 3,709,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,267. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.43.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,890,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,626,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

