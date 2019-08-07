Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, Morningstar.com reports. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

DISCB stock remained flat at $$36.90 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

