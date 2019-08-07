Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Position Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.31% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $206,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 417,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

