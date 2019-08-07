Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DIOD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 663,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.05. Diodes has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $812,975. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diodes by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

