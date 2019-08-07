Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,392.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $850,768.00 and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00799426 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

