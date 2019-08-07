Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Digirad updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

DRAD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 3,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568. Digirad has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.49% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

