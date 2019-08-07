Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,413,000 after buying an additional 517,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.