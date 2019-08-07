Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,373,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,669,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 171,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

