Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 5,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

