Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.66.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 4,024,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

