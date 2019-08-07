Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Issues Earnings Results

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of DNR remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,573,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,603,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.35. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,470,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

