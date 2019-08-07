Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Apache were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 261.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 168.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.