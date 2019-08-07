Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $319,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.1% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

