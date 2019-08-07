Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,992,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14,888.1% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 386,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 383,517 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,141 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 731,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,364,000 after acquiring an additional 229,436 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $114.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

