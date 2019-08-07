Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Delek US stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 51,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. Delek US has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

