Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
DF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dean Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dean Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dean Foods by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 89,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About Dean Foods
Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.
