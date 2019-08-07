DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of DCP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

