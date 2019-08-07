Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $95,622.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00249374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.01247462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00096188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.