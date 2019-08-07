Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $47.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.