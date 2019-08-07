Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $68.85.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
