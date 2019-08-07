Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 103.90% and a negative net margin of 83.93%.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 636,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSO. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.