Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,920,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

