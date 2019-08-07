CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.89-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.84. CVS Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.89-7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

