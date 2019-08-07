Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 22% on Disappointing Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81, 604,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 380,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Curis had a negative net margin of 314.07% and a negative return on equity of 729.52%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07.
Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
