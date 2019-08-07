Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 22% on Disappointing Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81, 604,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 380,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Curis had a negative net margin of 314.07% and a negative return on equity of 729.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 396,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

