Cubic Co. (CUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Cubic has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cubic to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of CUB traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. 311,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.19. Cubic has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Guiles purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,811 shares of company stock worth $709,633. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUB. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.