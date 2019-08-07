Cryptopay Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,353,586 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

