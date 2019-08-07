Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 1,325,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,415. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

