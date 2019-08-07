Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 5.6%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.50, 1,023,855 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 665,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

