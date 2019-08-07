Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,080. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

