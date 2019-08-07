Counterparty (XCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $219.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00017304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,451 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

